Oct 30, 2023
Markets Print 2023-10-30

FTSE 100 logs weekly loss as lacklustre results weigh

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with the benchmark index posting its second weekly drop after a series of underwhelming earnings updates, with NatWest’s gloomy outlook the latest to weigh on banks.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.9% lower, with consumer staples like Unilever and Diageo falling more than 2% each and pulling the index lower.

Shares of NatWest slumped 11.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, and suffered their biggest one-day drop in seven years since Brexit in 2016, after a profit downgrade and as it faced regulatory scrutiny over potential breaches in its “debanking” of former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

The banks index shed 2.3% and ended the week 5.4% lower. Focus turned to Bank of England’s interest rate decision next week, after the European Central Bank stood pat on interest rates on Thursday, as expected.

unilever FTSE 100 index UK stocks NatWest bank

