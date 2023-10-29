BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and Crimea

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2023 12:08pm

MOSCOW: Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said Sunday.

“On the night of October 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry said on Telegram.

“The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula,” it added.

Belarus’ Lukashenko says Ukraine-Russia war at stalemate, urges talks

There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory have multiplied since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive in June.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is regularly targeted, being the rear base of the Russian Black Sea fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces occupying southern and eastern Ukraine.

