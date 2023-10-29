BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
World

Death toll rises to 42 in ArcelorMittal Kazakh mine fire

Reuters Published October 29, 2023

ALMATY: The death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan rose to 42 people on Sunday as a search for four miners continued, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said.

“The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places”, the ministry said in a statement.

Rescuers are searching for miners in two areas of the mine 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) apart, it said.

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

On Saturday, operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said 206 of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations said it was still monitoring the gas situation at the mine.

