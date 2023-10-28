BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Oct 28, 2023
Edwards leads Netherlands’ rout of Bangladesh

AFP Published October 28, 2023 Updated October 28, 2023 09:34pm

KOLKATA: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards led from the front as his side enjoyed another World Cup success with an 87-run hammering of Bangladesh.

Saturday’s victory in Kolkata followed the non-Test side’s shock defeat of South Africa earlier in the tournament.

The Netherlands, as was the case against South Africa, were indebted to wicketkeeper-batsman Edwards, whose innings top-score of 68 led a recovery from 63-4 and 107-5 to 229 all out.

Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh v Netherlands head-to-head record

The Tigers, chasing a seemingly modest target of 230, collapsed to 70-6 and were eventually dismissed for 142 at Eden Gardens, despite their opponents being without ill spinner Roelof van der Merwe.

This latest reverse meant Bangladesh had suffered five defeats in six World Cup games.

The Netherlands’ win was all the more creditable as it followed their World Cup record 309-run defeat by Australia.

Edwards, however, was dropped twice on nought in the same Mustafizur Rahman over, Liton Das flooring him in the gully before wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim grassed a tougher, diving chance.

Netherlands paceman Paul van Meekeren followed up with fine figures 4-23 as the Tigers were bowled out with more than seven overs remaining.

Bangladesh lost both their openers on 19.

Edwards held a simple chance after Liton miscued a reverse sweep off spinner Aryan Dutt before taking another catch when Tanzid Hasan edged Logan van Beek.

Bangladesh were 63-4 when van Meekeren had Tigers captain Shakib Al Hasan caught behind for just five, the star all-rounder trying to cut a lifting ball that was too close to him.

The Tigers were all but beaten at 70-6 when Mushfiqur was bowled for one by a fine van Meekeren delivery that jagged back.

Fellow veteran Mahmudullah, fresh from a hundred against South Africa, only managed 20 before he was well caught by Dutt off Bas de Leede – an example of the Netherlands’ superior fielding.

Van Meekeren ended the match when he had Taskin Ahmed caught in the deep.

Earlier, the 27-year-old Edwards shared partnerships of 44 with de Leede and 78 with Sybrand Engelbrecht, who made a useful 35.

They were struggling at 4-2 following the loss of openers Vikramkjit Singh and Max O’Dowd after Edwards won the toss.

But Wesley Barresi, 39, in his first match of the tournament, made a run-a-ball 41 before he was caught off a mistimed drive.

Edwards, who made 78 not out against South Africa, then overcame a faltering start to post a 78-ball fifty before he spooned Mustafizur to backward point.

