Biden saw meeting with China's Wang Yi as 'good opportunity,' White House says

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden saw his meeting on Friday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi as a "good opportunity and positive development," White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

Biden's meeting with Wang lasted for an hour and was also attended by US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Kirby said.

Biden still hopes to see the Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future, Kirby added but declined to say if an agreement was struck for the two presidents to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit next month in San Francisco.