BAFL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
BIPL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
DGKC 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.44%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
HBL 99.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.15%)
HUBC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 102.45 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.84%)
PAEL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.24%)
PPL 85.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.93%)
PRL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.93 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.15%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 81.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,192 Increased By 32.4 (0.63%)
BR30 18,365 Increased By 168.6 (0.93%)
KSE100 51,071 Increased By 339 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,597 Increased By 138.1 (0.79%)
India’s Nifty logs worst session in seven months on MidEast woes, high US yields

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:44pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index logging its worst session in more than seven months, as the widening conflict in the Middle East and elevated U.S. bond yields dragged investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 1.34% to 19,281.75, its worst session since March 13. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.26% to 64,571.88, biggest single-day loss since July 1, beginning a truncated week on a lackluster note.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

All the 13 major sectors logged losses. Only two of the Nifty 50 constituents closed the session higher.

Metals, media and public sector banks tumbled between 3% and 5%.

High-weightage information technology stocks fell nearly 2% after U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 16-year highs. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States.

LTIMindtree, which rose nearly 6% on Thursday, fell for a second straight session and was down 3.96% on the day. The IT company was also the top Nifty 50 loser.

Asian markets were down 1%, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified and hurt sentiment.

“Simmering geopolitical tension in the Middle East region triggered a wave of selling pressure… The uncertainty has increased further, leading to weak sentiment across global equities,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

The more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps underperformed the blue-chips, logging their worst session in six weeks, losing 3.59% and 2.66%, respectively.

“When liquidity is good like it has been so far, the going is good for small- and mid-caps. But when the tide turns, it’s a double-edged sword,” said Umeshkumar Mehta, chief investment officer at Samco Mutual Fund.

Paytm lost 6.57% despite strong quarterly results. The digital payments company had risen 6% in the previous five sessions ahead of the results.

Broadcasting company NDTV, part of the Adani Group, tumbled 4.36% after reporting a slide in September-quarter profit.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian stocks

