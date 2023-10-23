BAFL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
BIPL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
BOP 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
DGKC 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 99.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.61%)
HUBC 95.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (7.08%)
PAEL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.95%)
PIOC 101.38 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PPL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (4.54%)
PRL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.87 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (5.97%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.53%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 5,213 Increased By 53.4 (1.03%)
BR30 18,489 Increased By 292.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 51,273 Increased By 541.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,665 Increased By 206 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Economy minister Massa, outsider Milei head to Argentina runoff

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2023 11:28am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa and anti-establishment outsider Javier Milei will face off in a runoff presidential poll, a battle between two wildly different versions of the country, election results showed Sunday.

Latin America’s third-largest economy is creaking under triple-digit inflation after decades of recurrent fiscal crises marked by debt, financial mismanagement, and a volatile currency.

The charismatic Massa, representing the ruling center-left Peronist coalition, overcame expectations to come first with 36.6 percent of votes, with more than 97 percent of ballots counted, despite overseeing record annual inflation and poverty levels.

“Our country is in a complicated situation… nevertheless you believed we were the best tool to build a new step in Argentina’s history,” Massa told his cheering supporters in Buenos Aires.

If elected, Massa promised to lead a government of national unity, a first for Argentina, and launched an appeal to “all those who share our democratic values.”

“I am not going to fail you,” he said.

The libertarian Milei, who brought a powered-up chainsaw to rallies vowing to slash public spending and dollarize the economy, scored 30 percent of the vote.

The rock-singing, TikTok-savvy outsider came from nowhere to put up a fierce challenge to traditional political parties, touching a nerve with Argentines fed-up with economic shambles.

“Today is a historic day because two-thirds voted for change. All of us who want change have to work together. We can win, take back our country, prevent our kids from leaving the country,” said Milei.

The two will compete in a November 19 runoff election, with the winner to take office December 10.

‘Quality of life’

In his victory speech Massa sought to present himself as the calmer, steadier hand, as opposed to Milei, who surged to prominence with his angry diatribes against the “thieving and useless political class” and dire state of the country’s economy.

“I am convinced that this is not a shit country. It is a great country and we are going to give it the place that it deserves,” said Massa.

During the campaign, Massa took pains to highlight what his opposition’s plans to cut hefty electricity and public transport subsidies would mean for people’s pockets.

Argentina annual inflation hits 138% ahead of election

To woo voters, he went on a pre-election spending spree, slashing income tax for much of the population in a move analysts said would only make the country’s fragile financial situation worse.

Milei, a libertarian economist, blindsided pollsters when he surged to the front of the election race, winning an August primary with 30 percent of votes.

He kept the same amount of votes in the first-round election.

While some are keen for a radical shift, “a lot of Argentines have a lot to lose from the dismantling of the social welfare state,” which supports millions, said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Argentina Project at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

“If Milei is at rallies wielding a chainsaw, well, at the other end of that chainsaw is people’s quality of life.”

With more than eight million votes up for grabs that went to third-placed former security minister Patricia Bullrich and two other candidates, he said Massa faces a stiff battle against the upstart Milei.

Anti-establishment trend

Analysts say Milei’s surge follows the regional trend towards anti-establishment parties, and he is often compared to former US president Donald Trump or Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo was present in his election bunker Sunday to show his support.

“I believe that Milei will win, whether it’s in the first or second round doesn’t matter,” he said.

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” is against abortion and sex education, wants to ditch about 10 government ministries, and does not believe humans are responsible for climate change.

With 40 percent of the population living in poverty and a middle class brought to its knees, many voters are drawn to Milei, seeing traditional parties as the architects of their misery.

Many casting their ballots were jittery over the impact of the vote on the volatile peso and inflation, and said they were simply choosing the least worst option.

“There is so much uncertainty… and fear, out of these candidates, there are none who represent me. There is no one who can change what we need here in Argentina,” said graphic designer Maria Olguin, 40.

argentina Sergio Massa Javier Milei

Comments

1000 characters

Economy minister Massa, outsider Milei head to Argentina runoff

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

SC begins hearing petitions seeking timely elections

Inflation expected to come down to 26% in October: brokerage house

China’s Afghanistan affairs envoy meets Pakistan foreign secretary in Beijing

PIA suspends its operations?

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Oil down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk

Read more stories