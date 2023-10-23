BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Benazir varsity Khairpur: Abid Lakhani made syndicate member

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: A significant development in the realm of higher education in Sindh comes to the forefront as Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani of ILMA University, Karachi, is named a pivotal member of the syndicate for the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of technology and Skills Development, Khairpur Mirs by the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

Lakhani has been nominated to serve a three-year term as member of the syndicate, reinforcing his dedication to fostering educational progress in the region. Lakhani, a distinguished figure in the field of education, will represent Sindh HEC at this Public Sector University located at Khairpur.

His leadership, experience, and commitment to educational advancement make him an ideal choice. This appointment not only honours Lakhani’s personal achievements but also underscores ILMA University’s continued commitment to excellence and innovation in higher education.

Expressing his gratitude for the nomination, Noman Abid Lakhani stated, “I am deeply honoured by this opportunity to serve on the syndicate. I believe that education is the cornerstone of progress and development, and I am committed to contributing to the enhancement of the educational landscape in Sindh.”

The syndicate plays a crucial role in shaping policies and strategies that will significantly influence the future of higher education in Sindh. Lakhani’s participation in this esteemed body will bring valuable insights and contributions to the table.

