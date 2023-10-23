Nine accused move SC against trial by military courts

ISLAMABAD: Nine accused of the May 9 incident have approached the Supreme Court in a case against the trial of civilians in military courts for becoming party in the case.

The petitioners prayed for the Supreme Court to make them a party in the case because they are the aggrieved party of military courts and issue an order to the military authority to complete the trial soon.

The petitioners took the plea in their applications that the case of the military courts is pending with the Supreme Court while after the May 9 incident, the accused are in the custody of the military authorities.

However, the behaviour of military authorities during detention is unexpectedly good and we have complete faith in justice from military authority.