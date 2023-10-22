Israel did not strike al-Ahli hospital, Canada says

Canada’s National Department of Defence said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza.

“Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023,” it said in a statement.

The strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza, the Defence department said based on analysis of open source and classified reporting.