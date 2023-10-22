BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
World

Israel did not strike al-Ahli hospital, Canada says

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 11:11am

Canada’s National Department of Defence said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza.

“Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023,” it said in a statement.

Israel attacks Damascus, Aleppo airports, puts them out of service

The strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza, the Defence department said based on analysis of open source and classified reporting.

