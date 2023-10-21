BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup

AFP Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 06:22pm

LUCKNOW: Sadeera Samarawickrama hit an undefeated 91 as Sri Lanka brought the Netherlands crashing back down to World Cup reality on Saturday with a five-wicket victory which gave the 1996 champions their first win of the tournament.

The Dutch had stunned South Africa by 38 runs up in the chilly and wet Himalayas on Tuesday, but struggled to contain Sri Lanka in the heat of Lucknow.

Chasing 263 to win, Samarawickrama hit seven boundaries in a patient 107-ball stay at the crease with Pathum Nissanka making 54 as Sri Lanka reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

After defeats to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia, the Sri Lankans have their first points on the board in the 10-nation World Cup.

Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start: Nissanka

The Netherlands too have one win and three losses from their four games.

Opener Nissanka’s half-century came from 52 balls with nine fours as the 25-year-old registered his third successive fifty at this World Cup after 51 against Pakistan and 61 in the game with Australia.

The Dutch sensed a chance of another shock when Sri Lanka were 104-3 but Samarawickrama, who made a fine 108 against Pakistan, steadied the ship in a man of the match performance.

The 25-year-old had reached his 50 off 53 balls with four boundaries, putting on 77 in a key fourth wicket stand with Charith Asalanka (44).

Spinner Aryan Dutt was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with 3-44.

Earlier, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek hit maiden one-day international fifties as the Netherlands recovered from a poor start to post 262.

The 35-year-old Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six.

Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls.

South African-born Engelbrecht and New Zealand native Van Beek helped the Dutch recover from 91-6, putting on a seventh-wicket partnership of 130.

It was a World Cup record for the seventh wicket bettering the 126 between Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani against Zimbabwe in 1983.

The partnership ended when left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka clean-bowled Englebrecht for 70 with the score on 221.

Van Beek was eventually dismissed for 59 when he became recalled fast bowler Kasun Rajitha’s fourth victim.

Madushanka finished with figures of 4-49 while Rajitha had 4-50.

Worryingly for the Sri Lankans, they coughed up 33 extras, 26 of which were wides.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Netherlands saw Rajitha send back Vikramjit Singh (four), Max O’Dowd (16) and Colin Ackermann (29) as they slipped to 54-3.

Madushanka picked up Bas de Leede (six) and Teja Nidamanuru (nine), before spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed the key wicket of skipper Colin Edwards (16).

The Dutch went 20 overs without hitting a boundary before Engelbrecht and Van Beek launched their rescue act.

Sri Lanka Netherlands ODI World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Read more stories