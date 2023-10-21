BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-21

China stocks see worst week in 2023 on Middle East concerns

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks fell for a third session on Friday, tracking weaker global peers amid worries stemming from intensifying conflict in the Middle East and surging US bond yields.

Major Chinese stock indexes, logged their worst week in the year, with both hitting fresh lows in 2023.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% each at close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.9%.

For the week, the CSI 300 retreated 4.2% and the Hang Seng lost 3.6%.

Asian shares plumbed a fresh 11-month trough as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East intensified and a relentless rise in long-term US yields pressured valuations, while supply concerns lifted oil prices further.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty that also sets the tone for borrowing costs, hit 5% on Thursday for the first time since July 20, 2007.

It overshadowed China’s faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter, although investors are still worried about the deepening downturn in the property sector.

Foreign investors sold a net 24 billion yuan ($3.28 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect this week, marking the biggest weekly selling in two months.

“Current weakness in the market is mainly due to liquidity - the selling of foreign investors hit market sentiment and offset the effect of other good news,” said analysts at Bohai Securities.

China stocks US bond yields Hang Seng CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks see worst week in 2023 on Middle East concerns

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories