Agricultural exports: Pakistan needs macro-fiscal, structural reforms: PHHSA chief

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Rice Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said Pakistan needs to implement sustained macro-fiscal and structural reforms, improve its competitiveness and productivity, and diversify its agricultural exports.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers here today he said Pakistan has huge potential to increase its exports of rice, sugarcane, and cotton products by diversifying its markets, enhancing its quality standards, branding its products, and complying with international trade regulations and requirements. For example, Pakistan can tap into the lucrative markets of China, Turkiye, Qatar, Kenya, Afghanistan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for its rice exports by offering different varieties meeting their quality specifications and ensuring timely delivery.

He said similarly Pakistan could increase its exports of sugar by improving its milling efficiency, reducing its cost of production and exploring new markets in Africa and Asia. Moreover, Pakistan could also boost its exports of cotton products by upgrading its textile industry, improving its compliance with environmental and social standards, and taking advantage of preferential trade agreements with various countries.

Shahzad Ali Malik further said Pakistan’s agriculture sector was characterized by low mechanization, outdated technology, and weak extension services. He pointed out that only about 50% of farmers use tractors, while less than 10% use other farm machinery such as harvesters, planters and sprayers. Moreover, due to a lack of access to credit, information, and markets, many farmers were unable to adopt new technologies and practices that could enhance their productivity and income.

He said that Pakistan lose about $12 billion annually due to poor water management while we were one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, with per capita water availability of less than 1,000 cubic meters, he concluded.

