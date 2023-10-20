BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-20

Agricultural exports: Pakistan needs macro-fiscal, structural reforms: PHHSA chief

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Rice Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said Pakistan needs to implement sustained macro-fiscal and structural reforms, improve its competitiveness and productivity, and diversify its agricultural exports.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers here today he said Pakistan has huge potential to increase its exports of rice, sugarcane, and cotton products by diversifying its markets, enhancing its quality standards, branding its products, and complying with international trade regulations and requirements. For example, Pakistan can tap into the lucrative markets of China, Turkiye, Qatar, Kenya, Afghanistan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for its rice exports by offering different varieties meeting their quality specifications and ensuring timely delivery.

He said similarly Pakistan could increase its exports of sugar by improving its milling efficiency, reducing its cost of production and exploring new markets in Africa and Asia. Moreover, Pakistan could also boost its exports of cotton products by upgrading its textile industry, improving its compliance with environmental and social standards, and taking advantage of preferential trade agreements with various countries.

Shahzad Ali Malik further said Pakistan’s agriculture sector was characterized by low mechanization, outdated technology, and weak extension services. He pointed out that only about 50% of farmers use tractors, while less than 10% use other farm machinery such as harvesters, planters and sprayers. Moreover, due to a lack of access to credit, information, and markets, many farmers were unable to adopt new technologies and practices that could enhance their productivity and income.

He said that Pakistan lose about $12 billion annually due to poor water management while we were one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, with per capita water availability of less than 1,000 cubic meters, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahzad Ali Malik PHHSA agricultural exports Hitech

Comments

1000 characters

Agricultural exports: Pakistan needs macro-fiscal, structural reforms: PHHSA chief

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

E&P companies: Petroleum Division fails to recover billions of rupees

Read more stories