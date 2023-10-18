BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,526 Decreased By -98.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may not respond to higher oil prices on RBI intervention bets

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 11:22am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Wednesday on expectations of the Reserve Bank of India keeping a check on the currency’s slip amid a rise in oil prices and US Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open around Tuesday’s level of 83.2575. Oil prices jumped in Asia with the Brent crude contract racing past $92 per barrel following a flare up in the Middle East conflict.

Brent is now up nearly 9% since the breakout of the conflict.

The 2-year US yield hit a multi-year high of 5.25% in New York trading, while the 10-year climbed to 4.86% after US retail sales last month rose more than expected.

Oil and US yields will keep USD/INR “well-bid” through the session, a spot foreign exchange trader at a mid-sized private bank said, and that the RBI will be “holding up” the rupee once again.

The RBI has over the last several sessions intervened to make sure that the rupee does not fall below the 83.29 record low, according to traders.

The RBI’s stranglehold on the rupee has pushed very short-dated realized volatility to the lowest in nearly 20 years.

U.S retail sales rose 0.7% last month, more than double the pace anticipated by a Reuters poll of economists, indicating that interest rate hikes have yet to cool down consumer spending.

India rupee to get some respite after pullback on oil, dollar

Meanwhile, the data for August was revised to show sales advanced 0.8% instead of 0.6% as previously reported.

The data underpinned bets that the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

The odds of a Fed rate hike at the December meeting inched up.

The US retail sales figures “point to robust consumer spending with no imminent signs of recession and the rates space reacted accordingly,” DBS Research said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may not respond to higher oil prices on RBI intervention bets

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories