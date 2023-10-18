BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
DGKC 50.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.56%)
FABL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.28%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.04%)
OGDC 94.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.83%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 17,522 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.58%)
KSE100 49,529 Decreased By -2.3 (-0%)
KSE30 16,951 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan strengthens as a set of strong economic data boosts sentiment

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:59am

SHANGHAI: The yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, after China released better-than-expected economic data, suggesting the economy is stabilising and boosting investor confidence.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in July-September from the year earlier, beating the Reuters poll estimate of 4.4%, potentially giving enough momentum for the economy to hit Beijing’s full-year growth target.

Meanwhile, industrial production and retail sales data both rose in September and beat investor expectations.

Having opened at opened at 7.3132 per dollar, spot yuan strengthened as much as 0.35% to 7.2905 per dollar after the data release, before giving up some gains.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1795 per US dollar, almost flat against the previous fix of 7.1796.

The offshore yuan was trading at 7.3074 per dollar.

The better-than-expected data shows that stimulus measures were helping the economy’s recovery, and more policy support was likely as authorities seek to meet the 5% GDP growth target, UBS analysts said.

The Chinese currency has lost about 5.5% against the dollar so far this year, pressured by a firming US dollar, a weak economy, and a widening yield gap between China and the United States.

Yuan steady as traders await GDP data

“The PBoC continues defending FX weakness either via lower fixing rates, tighter funding, or outright spot intervention. I expect it to continue finding ways to stimulate and support the economy, even if data confirms a bottom is in,” said Kunal Murdia, Asia emerging markets trader at Citi.

The global dollar index fell to 106.18 from the previous close of 106.25.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan strengthens as a set of strong economic data boosts sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories