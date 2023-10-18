BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
DGKC 50.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.64%)
FABL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.86%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
OGDC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.47%)
PIBTL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIOC 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
PPL 77.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.85%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 5,015 Increased By 11.5 (0.23%)
BR30 17,629 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 49,661 Increased By 129.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,982 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says thwarts drone attack on its troops in Iraq

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:09am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TEL AVIV: The US military thwarted an attack targeting its forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, intercepting two drones before they could strike, two US officials told Reuters.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say who was suspected of the attack but it came as Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups amid soaring tension in the region over the Israel-Hamas war.

The one-way attack drones were intercepted as they attempted to strike Iraq’s al Asad air base, which hosts American troops, the officials said.

The incident came hours after a strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden as he flies to Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

In Iraq, tension over the war in Gaza had already been high. Its top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, last week condemned Israel and called on the world to stand up to the “terrible brutality” in Gaza.

iRAQ MENA US military drone attack Gaza hospital attack Ayatollah Ali al Sistani

Comments

1000 characters

US says thwarts drone attack on its troops in Iraq

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories