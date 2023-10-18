Candlelight vigil held in memory of martyrs of Karsaz

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that PPP will never compromise on principles, that’s why we demand that elections should be held according to the constitution and election commission should announce the date of elections.

He was talking to media after the candle light vigil organised in the memory of martyrs of Karsaz who lost their lives as a result of attack of terrorists on the rally of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on October 18.

The vigil was organized by PPP candidate for MPA PP 169 Afraz Naqvi, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Ayesha Ghori out side Lahore Press Club. On this occasion President PPP Lahore Aslam Gill and Mian Ayub were also present.

Murtaza said PPP is always ready for elections. He said PPP have the vision of putting the country on the path of economic prosperity. Every worker of PPP will work day and night to make Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He stressed his hope that day is not far when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as the democratic Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He further said that the tragedy is the darkest chapter in the political history of Pakistan, on the day when the historic reception convoy of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was targeted by terrorists and PPP workers were martyred. The tragedy reminds us of the sacrifices made by party leaders and workers during the struggle for the restoration, survival and stability of democracy in the country.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy, Hassan Murtaza said today we renew our pledge to continue the democratic mission of Shaheed Zawal Faqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

People’s Party under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will fulfil the mission of martyr Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed her life for the strengthening of democratic institutions and for the end of terrorism in the country.

The People’s Party has linked the tragic incident with the historic struggle of Palestinian people who were sacrificing their lives against the illegal occupation of Israel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Palestinian ambassador will address the main event which will be heard across the country through a video link. The leadership of the People’s Party stands with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Foreign Minister has expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in every forum, even in India he has spoken about the rights of the Palestinian people, now he has linked the tragedy of Karsaz with the tragedy of Palestine.

The PPP has a long history of supporting the struggle for Palestinian rights. The martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto worked to create the Organization of Islamic States, and the Bhutto family has been close to Yasser Arafat and other Palestinian leaders for decades.

