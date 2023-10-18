Punjab: 10pc cut in transport fares

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, transport fares have been reduced by 10% following a cut in petroleum prices.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of Lorry Adda late Monday night to assess the situation regarding the fare reduction. During his visit, he interacted with passengers aboard the buses to gauge their reactions to the reduced fares.

Passengers informed the CM that the fare to Peshawar, which was previously Rs 2200, has now been adjusted to Rs 2000, marking a reduction of Rs 200. Additionally, fares to Faisalabad have seen a decrease from Rs. 850 to Rs. 800, resulting in Rs 50 reduction. Likewise, passengers traveling in vans noted that the fare has been revised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 450, effective from Tuesday.

The CM engaged with a multitude of passengers in buses, coaches, and vans at Lorry Adda, seeking their feedback on the fare reduction. Passengers expressed contentment with the adjustment.

He urged the administration to ensure the seamless implementation of reduced transport fares in alignment with the decline in petroleum prices.

