BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-18

Punjab: 10pc cut in transport fares

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, transport fares have been reduced by 10% following a cut in petroleum prices.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of Lorry Adda late Monday night to assess the situation regarding the fare reduction. During his visit, he interacted with passengers aboard the buses to gauge their reactions to the reduced fares.

Passengers informed the CM that the fare to Peshawar, which was previously Rs 2200, has now been adjusted to Rs 2000, marking a reduction of Rs 200. Additionally, fares to Faisalabad have seen a decrease from Rs. 850 to Rs. 800, resulting in Rs 50 reduction. Likewise, passengers traveling in vans noted that the fare has been revised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 450, effective from Tuesday.

The CM engaged with a multitude of passengers in buses, coaches, and vans at Lorry Adda, seeking their feedback on the fare reduction. Passengers expressed contentment with the adjustment.

He urged the administration to ensure the seamless implementation of reduced transport fares in alignment with the decline in petroleum prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

transport fares Mohsin Naqvi Lorry Adda

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab: 10pc cut in transport fares

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories