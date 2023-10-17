BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-17

Investors head to Riyadh in shadow of Israel-Hamas war

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia holds an investment conference next week that is set to be overshadowed by the Israel and Hamas war, in a reminder of the challenge facing the kingdom as it bids to attract foreign investors, be they Western companies or newly courted Chinese business.

The conflict could upset the stability of the Middle East just as Saudi Arabia pours hundreds of billions of dollars into a vast economic transformation plan.

More than 5,000 people have registered to attend the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) and only two have withdrawn due to current events, the FII Institute told Reuters.

“FII7 is going ahead as planned,” it said. “The news about conflict in the Middle East is awful, and demonstrates why it is so important for leaders and policy makers to come together to tackle global issues that confront humanity,” it added.

Swiss bank UBS has banned travel within the region for staff but is so far the exception, and several banking sources in the Gulf region said they had no plans to cancel.

A worsening of the conflict or contagion into the wider region could change this. One Chinese speaker told Reuters the fighting had made several Chinese attendees reluctant to make the trip though he was still planning to attend.

The kingdom has historically been a rich source of funds. Last year, Saudi Arabia accounted for almost 40% of investment banking fees from the MENA region, according to LSEG data.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought to lift the kingdom’s geopolitical profile with a view to securing investment and trade alliances, seeking dialogue and de-escalation with former regional foes, and pivoting to Eastern partners amid strains with US President Joe Biden’s administration.

This year’s forum is meant to demonstrate that eastward shift. Seventy speakers will be from Asia, of whom 40 will be Chinese, FII Institute CEO Richard Attias told Reuters.

“This year’s FII mirrors the global shifts in economic power towards the east, where China, India, and Southeast Asian trading nations are taking a central role”, Attias said. “The Middle East is increasingly recognised as a pivotal point in this shift.” Indian business tycoon and chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is due to speak, as is Neil Shen, head of Sequoia China - an arm of Silicon Valley venture capital company Sequoia, and HOPU Investments chairman Fang Fenglei among others.

Big Wall Street financiers will be there, too: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Citi’s Jane Fraser as well as senior global banking figures with a strong Asia presence like HSBC and Standard Chartered are all on the attendee list.

“By maintaining working relationships with both east and west, and by prioritising national interest over choosing political sides, Saudi hopes to capitalise on, and grow, economic ties with multiple players,” said Alice Gower, director of geopolitics at Azure Strategy in London.

Saudi Arabia is halfway through an ambitious economic transformation plan - Vision 2030 - to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries, generate jobs for citizens, and to lure foreign capital and talent. FII is partially aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to help fund this initiative, a daunting task as total FDI flows in this year’s second quarter were down 21.2% compared with last year, investment ministry data showed. Total FDIs for the first half of 2023 were at 14.3 billion riyals ($3.8 billion).

James Swanston, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said sovereign dollar bond spreads over US treasuries in Saudi Arabia have only widened 20 basis points since the conflict began and remain at low levels.

Saudi Arabia Riyadh Hamas

Comments

1000 characters

Investors head to Riyadh in shadow of Israel-Hamas war

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories