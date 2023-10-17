38th Corporate Excellence Awards 2023: Messages Amir Jamil Abbasi, Chairman Corporate Excellence Awards Sub Committee &?Former President MAP

TEXT: Dedicated to fostering excellence in corporate management, the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) established the prestigious Corporate Excellence Awards in 1982.

Over these four decades, MAP has been resolute in its commitment to organizing these annual events, and we are thrilled to announce the 38th edition of the 2023 Corporate Excellence Awards.

It's worth noting that all organizations share an innate drive for greatness, a commitment enveloped in the mission and vision statements of these prestigious corporate entities.

For 38 years, the Management Association of Pakistan has been at the forefront of acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable efforts put forth by businesses across Pakistan in their pursuit of excellence.

By recognizing and celebrating organizations that excel in corporate management through the Corporate Excellence Awards, MAP encourages a culture of accountability and responsibility within the business community.

MAP's policies and guidelines emphasize the importance of compliance with legal and ethical standards, which, in turn, fosters an atmosphere of trust among stakeholders.

MAP is on a mission to maintain, uphold, and promote best practices of good governance across the public and private sectors of Pakistan. When institutions advocate principles of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, it paves the way for practical fiscal management, efficient resource allocation, and reduced corruption.

Moreover, it can lead to effective government policies, ensuring that resources are channeled towards addressing impending challenges.

I take this moment to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the deserving recipients of the 38th Corporate Excellence Awards & Certificates. I am sure that their outstanding achievements serve as beacons of inspiration for others to follow.

