BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends at record closing low on rising geopolitical worries

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:09pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended at its lifetime closing low on Monday as a jump in crude oil prices and weakness in other Asian currencies pressured the local unit.

The rupee closed at 83.2775 against the U.S. dollar, little changed from its previous close of 83.2625. The currency hit its previous record closing low of 83.2675 on Sept. 18.

The dollar index held steady at 106.5 and Asian currencies weakened, with the Korean won leading losses after a 0.27% fall.

The rupee is “slowly weakening but remains sticky as usual,” a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

Indian rupee slightly lower

The stickiness is largely attributable to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whose likely interventions have limited the weakness.

The RBI likely intervened during the earlier part of the spot trading session and also supplied U.S. dollars during the mid-day fixing window, traders said.

Near the end of the session when the rupee fell to 83.28, its weakest level during the day, state-run banks were seen selling U.S. dollars again, likely on behalf of RBI, four traders said.

Brent crude oil futures fell slightly but held above $90 after having risen 6% on Friday amid concerns about escalations in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Uncertainty in the Middle East and higher energy prices will see investors continue to back the energy-independent dollar for the time being,” ING Bank stated in a note.

For now, the RBI is likely to keep defending the 83.30 level on the rupee but 83.40 would be the next support if that level is breached, said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Wealth Management’s institutional desk.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends at record closing low on rising geopolitical worries

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Read more stories