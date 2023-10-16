BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House to vote Tuesday in struggle to elect speaker

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2023 12:48am

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives, paralyzed for the past two weeks amid a leadership fight among Republicans, will vote Tuesday in its latest attempt to elect a speaker, members were told Sunday.

The blockage in the House for one of the most powerful positions in US politics -- second in line to the presidency -- has few precedents. Members have grown increasingly frustrated as the absence of a speaker has prevented action on key spending measures and kept the chamber from reacting to crises like the Israel-Hamas war.

While a temporary speaker, Patrick McHenry, was named after the surprise ouster on October 3 of Kevin McCarthy, his replacement has few real powers.

Israel war adds urgency to US Republican House speaker crisis

McCarthy fell victim to sharp divisions between Republican moderates and a small core of far-right backers of former president Donald Trump.

After a tense week marked by several reversals, Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach who is close to Trump, is currently the only announced candidate for the job -- but he appears far from having the needed backing to be elected to the powerful post.

The vote Tuesday is set for noon (1600 GMT), its outcome far from certain.

"It's time to get to work," Jordan said on X, the former Twitter, as he urged his colleagues to bury their differences and rally around his candidacy.

Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, a historic ally of the US, has added to the pressure for a new speaker.

Congress also needs to act on aid for Ukraine. And it faces a November 17 deadline to act on the budget and avert a possible government shutdown.

The Democratic Party of President Joe Biden is in a minority in the House -- though only barely so -- and essentially plays a spectator's role to the Republican drama.

US House of Representatives Election of speaker Kevin McCarthy Patrick McHenry

Comments

1000 characters

US House to vote Tuesday in struggle to elect speaker

Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault, fears of conflict spreading grow

FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

President Alvi urges UN, OIC to meet urgently for cessation of Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians

Unique economic contexts of partnering countries: Pakistan for customizing IMF programmes

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

PML-N given permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nawaz’s return

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Afghanistan defeat champions England in seismic World Cup shock

Afghans flee western region after fresh earthquake kills two

Read more stories