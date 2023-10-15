BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
More than two dozen drones destroyed over Kursk, other Russian regions

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2023
Anti-aircraft units destroyed 27 Ukraine-launched drones over Russia, most of them over the Kursk region, Russia’s defence ministry said early on Sunday.

Eighteen of the drones were downed over the Kursk region in southern Russia, while two where destroyed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Kursk region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said that there were no casualties in the drone attack and that debris from the drones landed outside populated areas.

Both Kursk and Belgorod regions border Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Drone attacks on Russian targets, especially in Crimea - annexed by Moscow in 2014 - and in regions bordering Ukraine, have become almost a daily occurrence since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

