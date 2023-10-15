BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

APP Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar has expressed a firm commitment of the government for fostering international cooperation and innovative tax policy solutions to further strengthen the revenue base in the country.

She participated in the roundtable discussion on Global Tax Policy Reforms and Options for G-24.

The event was held in the backdrop of the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (WB/IMF), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

Dr Shamshad vows all obligations, including those with IMF, will be fulfilled

The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on pressing global economic issues and the exploration of dynamic options for tax reform within the G-24 community.

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

