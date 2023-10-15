Solangi, Naqvi discuss challenges facing media industry

LAHORE: The caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, resolution of media industry problems and steps being taken for the well-being of journalists were discussed.

The CM while talking on this occasion apprised that an endowment fund to the tune of Rs one billion has been established for the welfare of journalists community for the first time adding that we are also endeavouring to resolve other problems being faced by the journalists community.

Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi lauded the steps being taken for the completion of public welfare projects under the able leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi. He remarked that CM Mohsin Naqvi is spending day and night in order to provide maximum relief to the people.” Mohsin Speed” is proving to be beneficial in the completion of public welfare projects.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik were also present on the occasion. Moreover, the CM visited Shahdara flyovers project where he was informed that 91-percent work of Shahdara flyovers mega project has been completed. The CM reviewed development works on the project and inspected construction activities. He inspected Shahdara flyovers project and monitored ongoing construction works from the bridge up to Shahdara Chowk. He directed that asphalt work on the flyovers should be completed early adding that electricity poles fixed with the adjoining road of the project should be relocated to a substitute place at the earliest.

He directed to start work on the new Ravi Bridge soon adding that Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic during the current month. Traffic problem on the Shahdara Chowk will be resolved on a permanent basis with the completion of the project.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will establish floral shops and a nursery in Lahore.

More than 400 kinds of plants and flowers will be available at the nursery. Local and international plants will be provided at the nursery. PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services.

The CM has directed PHA to enhance its revenue target. On the direction of CM, flower shops will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and in other cities on the pattern of Lahore. PHA has been assigned the renovation and restoration tasks of 700 community parks and 05 big parks. The CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office with regard to reviewing the performance of PHA. DG PHA gave a briefing about performance of the institution, restoration of parks, establishing a nursery and other matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023