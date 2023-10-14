Saudi pauses talks on normalisation with Israel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on potentially normalising ties with Israel, a source told AFP on Saturday, amid the war raging between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7 which killed 1,300 people. Israel responded with a bombing campaign that has killed at least 1,900 in the Gaza Strip ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.

“Saudi Arabia has decided to pause discussion on possible normalisation and has informed US officials,” a source familiar with the discussions told AFP.