World Food Day celebrated at Jamshoro

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023

HYDERABAD: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Sindh Food Authority (representing Sindh Food Department), along with 300 university students, and representatives from NGOs, government institutions and the farming community, have celebrated the World Food Day at Jamshoro on the bank of Indus River as part of Clean Indus’ campaign.

World Food Day 2023 will focus on the theme, ‘Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind’. The theme aims to highlight the critical role of water for life on earth and water as the foundation of our food.

Florence Rolle, FAO’s representative in Pakistan, in her introductory remarks, highlighted the country’s agricultural significance, with its extensive irrigated land ranking it as world’s third-largest in this category.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

