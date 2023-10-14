Donor agencies to be supported: Institutions must approve pending PC-1s of 4RF projects: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed has said the government is committed to supporting and facilitating donor agencies throughout the implementation and completion of the development projects.

The minister also urged all relevant institutions to ensure that pending PC-1s of the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) projects are promptly approved.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the 2nd meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee/Oversight Board on post-flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) activities on Friday.

This meeting was attended by high officials, including the Minister for Planning of Gilgit-Baltistan, secretary planning, secretary EAD, chief secretary GB, country director World Bank, country director Asian Development Bank (ADB), country director European Union Islamabad, deputy resident director UNDP and representatives from NDMA.

Additionally, Balochistan’s chief minister and secretaries from all the provinces actively participated via video conference.

The meeting addressed several significant aspects of the 4RF projects, focusing on streamlining project implementation and evaluating the status of approved projects from provinces. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra provided a comprehensive overview of the progress, emphasizing the importance of fast-tracking implementation and financing arrangements with the Federal RRU.

During this productive meeting, donor agencies commended the Ministry of Planning for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution.

Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to continue providing support for these projects in the future.

This second meeting of the Oversight Board signifies a step towards building post-flood resilience, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

The government’s dedication, along with the ongoing support of donor agencies, underscores the collective commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the affected regions.

