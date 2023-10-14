BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-14

Donor agencies to be supported: Institutions must approve pending PC-1s of 4RF projects: minister

Naveed Butt Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed has said the government is committed to supporting and facilitating donor agencies throughout the implementation and completion of the development projects.

The minister also urged all relevant institutions to ensure that pending PC-1s of the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) projects are promptly approved.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the 2nd meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee/Oversight Board on post-flood Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) activities on Friday.

This meeting was attended by high officials, including the Minister for Planning of Gilgit-Baltistan, secretary planning, secretary EAD, chief secretary GB, country director World Bank, country director Asian Development Bank (ADB), country director European Union Islamabad, deputy resident director UNDP and representatives from NDMA.

Additionally, Balochistan’s chief minister and secretaries from all the provinces actively participated via video conference.

The meeting addressed several significant aspects of the 4RF projects, focusing on streamlining project implementation and evaluating the status of approved projects from provinces. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra provided a comprehensive overview of the progress, emphasizing the importance of fast-tracking implementation and financing arrangements with the Federal RRU.

During this productive meeting, donor agencies commended the Ministry of Planning for its diligent oversight and monitoring of 4RF projects and their execution.

Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to continue providing support for these projects in the future.

This second meeting of the Oversight Board signifies a step towards building post-flood resilience, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

The government’s dedication, along with the ongoing support of donor agencies, underscores the collective commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the affected regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

development projects Planning Minister Sami Saeed 4RF projects

Comments

1000 characters

Donor agencies to be supported: Institutions must approve pending PC-1s of 4RF projects: minister

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories