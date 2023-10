West Indies, Thailand women to tour Pakistan from 18th

LAHORE: Pakistan will host West Indies Women-A and Thailand women’s emerging team from October 18 to November 12 at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket. The tour includes bilateral fixtures and a tri-series involving the Pakistan women’s-A team.

West Indies will arrive in Pakistan on 18th October and will take part in practice sessions before taking on the Pakistan emerging side in three one-day matches on October 24, 26 and 29. Ghani Institute for Cricket in DHA will host the one-day fixtures scheduled on October 24 and 26, while the third one-day match will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium on 29th October.

Meanwhile, Thailand women’s emerging side will reach Pakistan on 28th October and will take part in practice sessions until 2 November.

The three sides will feature in a T20 tri-series from November 3 to 8 with all the participating teams playing two matches each. The top two teams will play the final of the tournament on 8th November. All matches of the tri-series will be played at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After the departure of the West Indies Women-A on 9th November, Pakistan Women-A and Thailand women’s emerging team will lock horns in a two-match T20 series taking place on November 10 and 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This will be a first of its kind tour of Pakistan involving women’s emerging and A side.

On the other hand, Pakistan women’s Under-19 team will tour Bangladesh in January 2024 to feature in a T20 tri-series where Sri Lanka women’s Under-19 will be the third side.

In a bumper women’s international season 2023-24, Pakistan’s senior team is taking part in five ICC Women’s Championship series and 17 T20Is. They also recently took part in the 19th Asian Games in China.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket said, “Women's cricket is on the rise globally, and Pakistan women’s cricket is actively taking it forward. We have recently hosted South Africa in Karachi and now hosting West Indies Women A and Thailand emerging team underscores the fact that a lot of activity is taking place in women’s cricket. The emerging series will not only enhance our players' skills but also encourage more investment in women's cricket infrastructure. We extend our gratitude to West Indies and Thailand for making this tour possible. We hope this series serves as a turning point for women's cricket in Pakistan, where we see more girls pursuing their cricketing dreams.”

The squad of Pakistan emerging women’s team will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman, said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023