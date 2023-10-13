BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.63%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.03%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.74%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26.1 (0.53%)
BR30 17,461 Increased By 62.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,957 Increased By 50.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China considers new stabilization fund to prop up stock market: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:50am

China is considering creating a state-backed stabilization fund to shore up confidence in its equity markets, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Financial regulators, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), recently submitted a preliminary plan to the country’s top leadership after at least two rounds of consultation with industry participants over several months, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan calls for the fund to have access to total capital of up to hundreds of billions of yuan, the report said, adding that implementation details have not been finalized and there could be a chance the proposal will be scrapped.

China stocks close up after state fund boosts stakes in banks

This move comes as China’s “Big Four” state banks said late on Wednesday that their controlling state parent shareholder Central Huijin Investment bought their Shanghai-traded shares, and plans to further increase its holdings in the next six months.

China stocks China Securities Regulatory Commission

Comments

1000 characters

China considers new stabilization fund to prop up stock market: Bloomberg News

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories