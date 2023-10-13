BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-10-13

SHEHZAD AHMED MALIK FCMA, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP)

Published 13 Oct, 2023 07:24am

TEXT: The Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023, scheduled for October 12, 2023, mark an occasion of great pleasure and pride as I extend my warmest greetings to all of you.

Corporate and sustainability reporting has evolved into an integral aspect of the contemporary business landscape, serving as a beacon of transparency and accountability.

These reports go beyond documents; they exemplify an organization's commitment to responsible business practices and a sustainable future. In our world facing unprecedented global challenges, they guide organizations toward aligning their objectives with the broader needs of society and the environment.

ICMA is working alongside ICAP in diligently shaping standards and benchmarks for promoting transparency and excellence in annual report presentations by companies.

As we co-organize the distinguished BCSRA awards, we aim to foster greater participation among Pakistani companies, allowing them to showcase their dedication to transparency, value creation, and industry best practices, thereby enhancing their reputation and credibility.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023.

Your unwavering dedication to reporting excellence, your resolute commitment to transparency, and your relentless efforts to integrate sustainability into your business practices are truly commendable. Your reports serve as exemplars for the industry, setting a high standard for responsible corporate citizenship.

I would also like to express my appreciation to the Evaluation Committee of BCSRA who have devoted their time and expertise to make these awards possible. Your unwavering commitment to evaluating and acknowledging excellence in corporate and sustainability reporting plays a crucial role in cultivating a culture of transparency and responsibility within our business community.

Together, let us shape a future where businesses not only thrive but also contribute positively to the communities they serve and the planet we all call home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCMA Shehzad Ahmed Malik Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023

Comments

1000 characters

SHEHZAD AHMED MALIK FCMA, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP)

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories