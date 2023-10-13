SHEHZAD AHMED MALIK FCMA, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP)

TEXT: The Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023, scheduled for October 12, 2023, mark an occasion of great pleasure and pride as I extend my warmest greetings to all of you.

Corporate and sustainability reporting has evolved into an integral aspect of the contemporary business landscape, serving as a beacon of transparency and accountability.

These reports go beyond documents; they exemplify an organization's commitment to responsible business practices and a sustainable future. In our world facing unprecedented global challenges, they guide organizations toward aligning their objectives with the broader needs of society and the environment.

ICMA is working alongside ICAP in diligently shaping standards and benchmarks for promoting transparency and excellence in annual report presentations by companies.

As we co-organize the distinguished BCSRA awards, we aim to foster greater participation among Pakistani companies, allowing them to showcase their dedication to transparency, value creation, and industry best practices, thereby enhancing their reputation and credibility.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards 2023.

Your unwavering dedication to reporting excellence, your resolute commitment to transparency, and your relentless efforts to integrate sustainability into your business practices are truly commendable. Your reports serve as exemplars for the industry, setting a high standard for responsible corporate citizenship.

I would also like to express my appreciation to the Evaluation Committee of BCSRA who have devoted their time and expertise to make these awards possible. Your unwavering commitment to evaluating and acknowledging excellence in corporate and sustainability reporting plays a crucial role in cultivating a culture of transparency and responsibility within our business community.

Together, let us shape a future where businesses not only thrive but also contribute positively to the communities they serve and the planet we all call home.

