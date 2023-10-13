BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission has filled on Thursday almost all the posts which had been lying vacant for long time. The move will expedite the privatisation process of the state-owned entities such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), DISCOs, and the PSM.

In a statement, the PC says the management team is equipped with human resource comprising civil servants, consultants and support staff.

The concept of bundling of civil servants with the consultants is to empower the brainstorming of the commission through the experience of the civil servants with the expertise of the consultants, thus making the decision-making process precise.

The collective wisdom is exercised to prepare privatisation plans for the approval of the government and thereafter its implementation.

According to the website of the commission, Fawad Hasan Fawad is the chairman, Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon secretary, Syed Intikhab Alam additional charge as Director General (admin, finance & legal/PP), Malik Babur Javed Director General (IT, P&U), Malik Aman, Director General (F&RE), Shahzad Asif additional charge Director (admin), Malik Badur Javed Director (P&C), Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Director (admn), Saifur Rehman Marwat, Deputy Director (F&RE), Kiran Rubab Naqvi, Deputy Director (F&L), Sohail Ahmed Accounts Officer (Post-Audit), Ikramul Haq Qureshi, Senior legal consultant, Adbul Haseeb Khan, Legal Advisor, Naveed ur Rehman, Financial Consultant, Muhammad Hammad Farooq, Consultant (Financial Sector), Abdul Basit Abbasi, Consultant (Industry).

Two posts - Executive Director General and Director (RE, IT, Power) are still vacant.

In a media briefing, Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad had said on Tuesday the Privatisation Commission had vacant seats since long.

However, he said they would keep the process of privatisation continue despite the lack of staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

