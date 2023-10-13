Vandalism at FJC: ATC approves IK’s bail in three cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, approved bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran in three cases registered against him in connection with vandalism at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) during Khan’s appearance.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case also sought a report from Adiala jail superintendent over the PTI chief seeking a production order.

At the start of the hearing, PTI chief’s counsel Salman Safdar filed an application seeking the issuance of a production order for his client.

The judge asked Adiala jail authorities whether in case of summing PTI chief law and order situation will arise or not. The court also asked Adiala jail superintendent to prepare the report in consultation with the Ministry of Interior till October 24.

The court, after hearing arguments, approved Khan’s bail. The City police on March 19 registered two different first information reports (FIRs) at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming the PTI leaders and workers attacked the police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

In FIRs against the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

