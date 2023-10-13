Flawed policies: PU-CoPs GB meeting censures PU administration

LAHORE: The Punjab University Council of Professionals (PU-CoPs) general body meeting strongly censured the PU administration for its flawed administrative, economic, and academic policies that tarnished the hard-earned image of the alma mater and faculty.

According to the spokesperson well-attended meeting held at the University Club brainstormed on the key issues faced by the varsity.

The meeting discussed flawed admission policy, issues related to delays in salaries and pensions, delay in research, incentive/performance awards and research grants, withdrawal of vacancies advertisement, incomplete admissions, failure to declare BA/Associate Degree result which caused incomplete admissions in semester 5, town 3 corruption scam, NAB referral of the case to PU admin and its silence over it, anti-Corruption establishment lodging FIRs, ongoing investigations in various cases, raids on university teachers’ residences, and silence of University Administration.

PU-CoPs leaders said that a regular Vice Chancellor’s absence during the last 16 months caused serious financial, academic, and administrative problems. The incumbent administration neither cut the non-development expenditure nor new sources were generated rather a new sub-campus of the University was opened merely on a political basis.

They demanded a complete audit report of the University accounts and balance sheet. PU CoPs also warned the Administration to refrain from privatising/ leasing University assets to blue-eyed ones for the fabricated financial needs of the University.

Expenditures on building for a specific person need to be altered for more comprehensive use. Non provision of 15% Disparity Allowance to grade 1-19 and 25% to 20 & 21 despite approvals from Syndicate and Senate, and dismal performance of ASA dominantly by Academic Front for resolving community issues was also discussed.

Earlier, the general body paid tributes to the former president of the Council Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, and elected its new executive body through voting.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir (Persian) has been elected as President, Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal (Kashmiryat) Senior Vice President, Prof Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori (Zoology) Vice President, Prof Dr Syed Amir Mehmood (Space Science) Vice President, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi (Pak St) Secretary, Dr Shabbir Sarwar (Journalism) Secretary Information, Dr Ahmad Suhail Lodhi (IER) Joint Secretary and Dr Moazam Ali (SBB) Secretary Finance.

Furthermore, for consultation on crunch issue, an Advisory Committee consisting of senior faculty members was also constituted. Dr Nasir, Dr Magsi, and the executive body members thanked the general body for showing their confidence and assured the house that they would work hard for the welfare of the whole PU community and this alma mater.

