Turkiye’s Erdogan discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with UAE leader

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 03:13pm

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces with Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed in a call on Thursday, Turkiye’s presidency said.

“During the call, President Erdogan stated that ending the tensions between Israel-Palestine will be possible through the positive steps that the international community, namely regional countries, will take,” the presidency said on social messaging platform X.

Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored

Ankara has offered to mediate the conflict, while a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday that Turkiye was holding talks with the Palestinian group Hamas on securing the release of civilian prisoners.

