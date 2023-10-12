PTI greets SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday welcomed the apex court’s verdict on SC Practice and Procedure Act, saying all the hopes of getting a “political relief” from the top court by a particular group died down.

As the apex court rejected part of the act which talks about appeals for past cases with an 8-7 majority, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif will no longer be able to file an appeal against lifetime disqualification, it said.

The PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, said that all the hopes of a “criminal fugitive” to rule the country through controversial legislation died down as the apex court struck down the controversial part of the right to appeal in past judgements.

He claimed that the sole intention of the PML-N-led coalition was to dry-clean a ‘criminal fugitive’, but all their hope to rule the country through such controversial legislation failed.

After the apex court’s verdict, he added, the widely trumpeted homecoming of Sharif has proved to be a major letdown, and he must have shelved his plan to end his exile as he is a declared absconder in the country.

Taking a dig at Sharif, Hasan said that the platelets of Sharif could drop again anytime soon, as the apex court verdict would badly affect his already fragile health condition.

After the majority decision of the Supreme Court, he added, the possibilities of conspiracies against Imran Khan will also come to an end as ‘fake and fabricated’ cases against the PTI chief can no longer damage his integrity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023