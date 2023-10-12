OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Envoy to OIC Secretary General on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M Al Dobeay has called upon India to reverse the illegal steps of August 5, 2019, and also reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He was addressing at a joint news conference along with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. Al-Dobeay is visiting the region under the OIC Plan of Action on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We stand with the Kashmiri people and that he will continue to raise their plight at every forum,” the special envoy said.

OIC SG to visit Pakistan, AJ&K on 10th

He said that the OIC has strongly condemned the illegal steps taken by India on 5th August 2019 and insisted that these be rescinded, adding that these illegal steps have turned the Kashmiris into a marginalised minority.

The OIC’s special envoy said that his visit to AJK was about getting knowledge about the factual and on-ground situation in the valley ahead of the upcoming 15th OIC Islamic Summit to be held in Gambia in December this year.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir is an old agenda at the platform of OIC, where the organisation from time to time strongly condemned the human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

He recalled that the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir that met on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September reaffirmed the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the meeting also expressed deep concern over the persistent curbs on the fundamental rights and freedom of the people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

