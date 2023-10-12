BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-12

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

Ali Hussain Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Special Envoy to OIC Secretary General on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M Al Dobeay has called upon India to reverse the illegal steps of August 5, 2019, and also reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He was addressing at a joint news conference along with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. Al-Dobeay is visiting the region under the OIC Plan of Action on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We stand with the Kashmiri people and that he will continue to raise their plight at every forum,” the special envoy said.

OIC SG to visit Pakistan, AJ&K on 10th

He said that the OIC has strongly condemned the illegal steps taken by India on 5th August 2019 and insisted that these be rescinded, adding that these illegal steps have turned the Kashmiris into a marginalised minority.

The OIC’s special envoy said that his visit to AJK was about getting knowledge about the factual and on-ground situation in the valley ahead of the upcoming 15th OIC Islamic Summit to be held in Gambia in December this year.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir is an old agenda at the platform of OIC, where the organisation from time to time strongly condemned the human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir.

He recalled that the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir that met on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September reaffirmed the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the meeting also expressed deep concern over the persistent curbs on the fundamental rights and freedom of the people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India UNGA OIC Kashmiri people Syrus Sajjad Qazi Yousef M Al Dobeay

Comments

1000 characters

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories