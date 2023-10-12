BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Oct 12, 2023
Markets

FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 forecast for wheat exports

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 9.80 million metric tons from 9.50 million projected last month, now 3.5% below last season’s level.

In a supply and demand outlook, the office cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season, to 7.33 million tons from 7.54 million expected in September and 14.8% higher than the 2022/23 volume.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were now projected at 2.77 million tons, down from 2.92 million forecast last month but still 8.8% above last season. The cut was also due to a lower forecast for supplies put on the market.

Wheat FranceAgriMer

