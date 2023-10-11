White House in active discussions with Israel over safe passage of civilians from Gaza

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is having active discussions with Israel to help transport Gaza civilians as Israel strikes the enclave after a deadly Hamas attack over the weekend, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

"We believe that safe passage is important and we want to see a safe passage corridor opened up," Kirby said.

Israel PM announces wartime ‘emergency government’ with Gantz

He said 22 Americans were killed and 17 remain unaccounted for in Israel.