Belgium will send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 05:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: Belgium will send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025 and provide their maintenance, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels.

“Belgium from 2025 on will be in a position to supply F-16 to Ukraine,” De Croo told a press conference.

“They will be at your disposal, depending on the decision of the government that there is at that moment,” De Croo said.

Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union headquarters, will provide the maintenance of the planes and training to Ukrainian personnel so they are able to do the maintenance.

De Croo also said taxation on the proceeds on Russian frozen assets, representing 1.7 billion euros ($1.80 billion), will continue to go to Ukraine next year, including for military equipment, humanitarian support and reconstruction efforts.

