PTI to hold rallies for solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday chalked out a strategy to hold peaceful gatherings at district and tehsil levels across the country to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday.

A statement issued here after the party’s core committee meeting said that responsibilities have been assigned to the party office-bearers in this regard to hold mammoth rallies to express solidarity with their Palestinian brethren.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued special instructions to the party officials across the country to this effect in light of the decision taken in the PTI core committee meeting.

The committee decided to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine after Friday prayers at the national level.

The PTI entrusted specific targets to the officials of the party organisations to express solidarity with the people of Palestine in this trying time across the country.

The PTI will express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers at the national level after Friday prayers.

On the occasion, the PTI workers would demand from the United Nations, the international community and the Muslim Ummah a durable and lasting solution to the Palestine issue in the light of the principled position of the party Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI's social media team will highlight Imran Khan and the PTI's stance regarding the solution of the Palestine issue on social media.

The participants of the PTI gatherings would demand an independent and sovereign state for the oppressed people of Palestine in the light of international law and the resolutions of the United Nations.

On the occasion, they would also condemn the grave war crimes committed by the oppressor and illegitimate fascist Israel regime in Gaza.

