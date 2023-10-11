Indian shares bounce back on easing US rate concerns

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, in step with global stocks on easing US rate worries, while investors kept tabs on the military conflict in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.91% higher at 19,689.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.87% to 66,079.36.

High weightage financials and banks climbed over 1% each, while public sector banks rebounded from the previous session’s loss, adding 2.08%.

Realty index climbed 4.01% and hit a record high following strong business updates from key constituents and the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on Friday to keep rates unchanged.

Auto stocks added 1.24%, led by a 2.14% rise in Tata Motors after CLSA projected a rise in its fiscal 2025 profit.

The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-cap indexes outperformed the blue-chips, rising over 1.2% each.