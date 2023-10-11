BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-11

Chicago wheat edges lower

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures dipped on Tuesday as export prices in major supplier Russia fell further, although a decline in the size of shipments from the country cemented expectations that supply will tighten in the coming months.

Corn and soybean prices also dipped amid rising supply from the ongoing US harvest and record crops in top exporter Brazil. Abundant cheap grain flowing from Russia is keeping prices low and a significant change will be needed for the market to shift, said Andrew Whitelaw at Australian agricultural consultancy Episode 3.

“All that matters is what is happening in the Black Sea,” he said. The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures were down 1.1% at $5.66-3/4 a bushel by 0418 GMT, near last month’s three-year low of $5.40.

CBOT corn fell 0.4% to $4.86-1/2 a bushel and soybeans were 0.5% lower at $12.57-3/4 a bushel. Agricultural consultancy IKAR raised its forecasts for Russia’s grain crop this year to 141.2 million metric tonnes from 140.0 million and lifted its estimate for Russian grain exports to 64.5 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season from 64.0 million.

IKAR also said Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week, with 12.5%-protein wheat for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in early November down $5 to $230 a ton. But analysts say Russian wheat exports in October will fall considerably due to weak demand from major importers and informal government restrictions.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy estimated Russian wheat exports in October at 3.9-4.4 million tons, down from 5 million in September and 4.5 million in October last year.

IKAR meanwhile forecast wheat exports in October at 4.5 million tons, down from 5.4 million last month and 4.7 million in October 2022. Elsewhere, the European Union’s crop monitoring service said Kazakhstan will harvest 12.3 million metric tons of wheat this year, down 25% from a bumper 2022 crop, after growing belts endured harsh weather. Meanwhile, a top United Nations trade official met with Russian officials in Moscow for talks aimed at enabling “unimpeded access” to global markets for grain and fertiliser from Russia and Ukraine, a UN spokesperson said.

Exports from Ukraine have shrunk as Russia attacks its port infrastructure. Moving to other crops, the US Department of Agriculture will on Thursday release a monthly grain supply and demand report, with analysts expecting small downgrades to US corn and soybean harvest estimates.

Commodity brokerage StoneX, however, raised its estimate of US 2023 corn production to 15.282 billion bushels from 15.102 billion and lifted its forecast for US soybean production to 4.175 billion bushels from 4.144 billion.

Wheat CBOT Chicago wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago wheat edges lower

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories