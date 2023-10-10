BAFL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
Four UK citizens released from detention in Afghanistan

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2023 02:05pm

LONDON: The UK on Tuesday welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on behalf of their families for “any violations of the laws of the country”.

“We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan,” said a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson.

“On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country,” added the spokesperson.

The government did not specify what they had been accused of.

But it said: “We remind all British nationals of the requirement to comply with relevant UK counter-terrorism legislation when overseas and abide by all laws of the country of destination.”

