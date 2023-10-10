BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.7%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.84%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.02%)
HBL 93.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.26%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
PIOC 97.34 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.99%)
PPL 73.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
SSGC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.69%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 40.8 (0.85%)
BR30 17,178 Increased By 145.3 (0.85%)
KSE100 47,991 Increased By 269.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 97.5 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rebound on easing US rate concerns, eyes on Middle East

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 10:44am

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, in line with global stocks on easing U.S. rate worries, while investors kept tabs on the military conflict in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 19,616.15 as of 10:25 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.56% to 65,874.50.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. High weightage financials rose 0.5% while public sector banks rebounded from the previous session’s loss, adding over 1.3%.

Indian shares decline

Realty index climbed 3% following a 3% jump in Phoenix Mills on a strong quarterly update.

Auto stocks added 1.25%, led by a 2% rise in Tata Motors after CLSA projected a rise in its fiscal 2025 profit on the back of improved sales volumes.

The more domestic-focussed small- and mid-caps outperformed the blue-chips, rising nearly 1% each.

“With the valuations in industrials, consumer discretionary, mid- and small-caps being at a premium to their long period averages, we expect sector rotation in Indian equities to continue,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note.

“Valuations will become the most important driver for stock picking,” they added.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight after two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said further rate hikes may not be needed, easing rate concerns. Asian markets edged higher.

Meanwhile, military clashes between Israel and Hamas weighed on risk sentiment, spurring purchase of safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar.

Brent crude futures hovered around $88 per barrel on Tuesday.

Adani Ports rose 3%, rebounding from a nearly 5% slide on Monday on worries over the conflict in Israel, where the company owns a major port.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders climbed 7% on signing letter of intent with a European client to construct multi-purpose hybrid power vessels.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rebound on easing US rate concerns, eyes on Middle East

Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

Oil prices dip as markets debate hit from Middle East turmoil

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories