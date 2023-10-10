BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,817 Increased By 33.2 (0.69%)
BR30 17,033 Increased By 83.8 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
  • Important updates from October 9, 2023
  • Core issues: PM advocates a ‘national dialogue’

Read here for details.

  • ‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Read here for details.

  • Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • 1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

Read here for details.

  • High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Read here for details.

  • SC adjourns hearing of petitions challenging Practice & Procedure Act 2023 till tomorrow

Read here for details.

