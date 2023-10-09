BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

  • Major and a soldier also embrace martyrdom
BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 08:03pm

At least five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Major Syed Ali Raza, 31, and soldier Nisar Ahmed were martyred during the gun battle with terrorists.

Amid a fresh rise in terrorist activities, security forces have been conducting operations in the country to ensure peace in the country.

The security operation was conducted while acting on a tip-off, it added. The security forces had surrounded the area occupied by terrorists.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

“On October 7, 2023, in an intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in Razmak, terrorist ‘Azeem Ullah’ was sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.”

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the ISPR said.

Last week, at least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zerber of the Kech district in Balochistan. The operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

Two more terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Gwadar in August.

ISPR terrorists killed Zhob

Comments

1000 characters

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

PKR continues winning streak against USD, gains another 0.37%

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read more stories