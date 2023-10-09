Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

At least five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Major Syed Ali Raza, 31, and soldier Nisar Ahmed were martyred during the gun battle with terrorists.

Amid a fresh rise in terrorist activities, security forces have been conducting operations in the country to ensure peace in the country.

The security operation was conducted while acting on a tip-off, it added. The security forces had surrounded the area occupied by terrorists.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

“On October 7, 2023, in an intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in Razmak, terrorist ‘Azeem Ullah’ was sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.”

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the ISPR said.

Last week, at least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zerber of the Kech district in Balochistan. The operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

Two more terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Gwadar in August.