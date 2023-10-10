Dagha vows to help resolve issues facing SITE Karachi

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, Industries & Commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha has announced one-window solution for swift resolution of complaints related to industries. He also announced to form a separate body for maintenance of infrastructure in SITE area.

He was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry during his visit to the Association. He was accompanied by Secretary Industries Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi and MD SITE Limited Ghazanfar Ali Qadri.

Dagha also announced digitalisation of land record of SITE Limited in the backdrop of numerous complaints of irregularities and said that Master Plan will also be placed on the website.

On the matter of agreement signed between SITE Limited and SSWMB, the Minister reiterated that the separate body being formed will take up this matter, as well. We are in fact, distributing the work of SITE Limited and the company will be responsible for the maintenance of infrastructure in SITE Karachi alone, he said, adding that a separate account for SSWMB related collection can also be opened to redress the complaints of recovery.

Earlier, SITE President Muhammad Kamran Arbi presented a brief introduction of SITE area Karachi and highlighted major issues impeding industrial growth which included need for reforms in SITE Limited, mechanism for maintenance of infrastructure, proper functioning of Oversight Committee for PSDP program, implementation of agreement signed between SITE Limited and SSWMB, supply of water to industries, Combined Effluent Treatment Plant, gas pressure issue, and non-implementation of a Single Window Solution covering all provincial government departments.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala congratulated Younus Dagha on assuming the portfolio of Industries Minister and remarked that he is the right person for the right job.

He said that foreign buyers are reluctant to place orders on exporting industries located in SITE Karachi, knowing their inability to deliver on time due to unavailability of gas in SITE. He said it is non-tariff barrier which should be removed on priority.

He seconded formation of a separate body to look after infrastructure of SITE area like other industrial areas. Motiwala also offered to take over recycled water project at TP-I in SITE and stressed to call BOD meeting of SITE Limited as soon possible as per agenda and working paper sent by the Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023