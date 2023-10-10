Online College Admissions System receives 38,000 applications

LAHORE: The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department, has received over 38,000 applications for admission to bachelor’s and associate degree programmes at government colleges in Punjab.

Out of these, 33,159 applications are for bachelor’s programmes, while over 5,120 applications have been received for associate degree Programmes, disclosed PITB on Monday.

Among the applicants, 23,695 are females and 9,085 are males. Additionally, nearly 5,999 students have applied for bachelors in English, 3,970 in computer science, 3,868 in information technology, 2,565 in chemistry, 1,625 in zoology, 1,380 in Urdu, 1,374 in Islamic studies, and so on.

This system has allowed students to submit their admission forms online, eliminating the need to physically travel to other cities for submission.

OCAS allows students to download the PDF version of the prospectus for government colleges for free and online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted at ocas.punjab.gov.pk.

