BAFL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.07%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FABL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 94.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.49%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 19.3 (0.4%)
BR30 17,031 Increased By 82.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,665 Increased By 170.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,465 Increased By 91 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Remnants of Typhoon Koinu bring floods to Hong Kong

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 10:53am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Hong Kong saw heavy flooding on Monday as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu brought heavy rains and strong gales, with many areas inundated with water just a month after the city was paralysed by record-breaking rainfall.

Koinu had weakened into a severe tropical storm but still brought gale-force winds and heavy rain, the city’s Observatory said. It was tracking west or west-southwest at around 10 kph (6 miles per hour) as it crossed the western coast of China’s southern Guangdong province.

Schools were shut on Monday while the city’s stock exchange closed for the morning session.

It is due to reopen in the afternoon as strong winds are expected to ease later in the day.

Hong Kong’s weather bureau issued a landslide warning with many areas of the mountainous city at risk after unusually wet weather.

In the southern part of the city, huge gushes of water washed down Repulse Bay Road prompting the closure of some parts, videos on social media showed.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Hong Kong’s airport overnight and underground metro stations as Koinu disrupted flights and transport, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

The Airport Express train which connects the airport to the central business district stopped running while services at some metro stations were partially suspended.

Services had since resumed at limited frequencies, operator MTR said.

The China Meteorological Administration said the eye of the storm was located in Taishan city in populous Guangdong province early Monday with a maximum wind speed of 28 metres (0.02 miles)per second, or around 100 kph.

Typhoon Koinu turns south off China’s coast, headed for Hainan

China’s national forecaster issued storm and typhoon warnings in various districts in Guangdong, including Zhuhai city, and suspended schools, state media reported.

Koinu is expected to approach Guangdong’s western coast and then the eastern part of Hainan island with weakening intensity.

However, strong winds were forecast in several areas in the coastal southern region including around the mouth of the Pearl River and localised heavy rains in southwestern Guangdong, forecasts show.

Torrential rain early in September led to widespread flooding across the city, submerging streets, shopping malls and metro stations after typhoon Haikui made landfall in China’s coastal Fujian province.

hong kong floods Typhoon Koinu

Comments

1000 characters

Remnants of Typhoon Koinu bring floods to Hong Kong

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

Read more stories